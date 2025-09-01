From Classrooms to Water: Texans kick off September with 835 new laws

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While many spent Labor Day celebrating, September 1 also marked the start of more than 800 new laws in Texas including ones related to public schools, medical marijuana and water infrastructure.

Lawmakers focused heavily on education this session. Senate Bills 12 and 13 put more decision-making in the hands of parents when it comes to what their students will learn in classrooms.

SB 12 gives parents have the right to direct their child's "moral and religious training, education, and medical decisions" without interference. SB 13 also expands parental oversight in school libraries. The law requires districts to allow parents access to the online catalog and let parents submit lists of materials their child should not access.

Other education-related measures include bans on cellphones and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in schools.

The legislature also addressed law enforcement and public safety. House Bill 2073 strengthens penalties for violating conditions in cases involving family violence, child abuse or neglect, sexual assault or abuse, indecent assault, stalking, or trafficking. The bill focuses heavily on defendants who violate conditions while possessing a deadly weapon.

House Bill 33, also known as the Uvalde Strong Act, requires law enforcment, public schools, junior colleges, and charter schools adopt response plans for active shooter incidents and other emergencies.

“Now these officers will be training together, they’ll adopt one uniform shooting plan, not have four different plans when they go into a situation like that,” said Rep. Don McLaughlin, who sponsored the bill.

Another change involves the growing trend known as “jugging.” House Bill 1902 makes the crime a felony offense and one that can carry jail time depending on the crimes associated with the act.

Lawmakers also approved changes to medical marijuana access. House Bill 46 expands eligibility to people with chronic pain, traumatic brain injuries and Chrons disease.

In addition, Senate Bill 7 targets improvements to the state’s water infrastructure. While most of the bill took effect on September 1, three sections will require voter approval in November before becoming law in 2027.

A full list of the 835 laws can be found here, but other notable pieces of legislation now in effect include:



HB 12 – Requires reviews and audits of certain state agency operations.

HB 14 – Provides support for the development of the nuclear energy industry.

HB 26 – Authorizes Medicaid managed care organizations to offer nutrition support services.

HB 33 – Addresses active shooter incidents and other emergencies in schools.

HB 34 – Prohibits the investment of state money in certain countries and related private entities.

HB 35 – Creates a peer support network for first responders.

HB 45 – Requires the attorney general to prosecute human trafficking offenses.

HB 46 – Expands the medical use of low-THC cannabis under the Texas Compassionate-Use Program.

HB 107 – Establishes a sickle cell disease registry.

HB 121 – Strengthens public school safety measures, including peace officer commissioning and safety center oversight.

SB 7 – Establishes major water infrastructure funding and planning for Texas.

SB 12 – Relates to property tax relief and voter-approval tax rate requirements.

SB 15 – Expands higher education workforce training programs.

SB 17 – Restricts diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at public colleges and universities.

SB 20 – Increases transparency and regulation of community supervision (probation) practices.

SB 25 – Improves services and benefits for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

SB 26 – Strengthens requirements and penalties for certain animal cruelty offenses.

SB 30 – Allocates additional state funding to priority infrastructure and disaster recovery projects.

SB 123 – Creates a program to monitor and improve water quality in bays and estuaries.

SB 505 – Requires registration and fees for electric vehicles to fund road maintenance.

