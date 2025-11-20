Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Friday Night Fever 2025 - Area playoff highlights and scores

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER AREA: Wimberley 45, Robstown 20
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER AREA: Wimberley 45, Robstown 20
Robstown.png
Calallen senior Reese Rusher
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 Coastal Bend football teams made it to the UIL first round of playoffs. Plus, two teams in TAPPS and one in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations. Now only 11 teams have advanced to the Area second round. Check out the matchups, location and kickoff time.

THURSDAY

FINAL
RobstownWIMBERLY
2045
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER AREA: Wimberley 45, Robstown 20

FRIDAY

2nd QuarterUIL 5A-DI 7:00 pm - Hornet Stadium
FLOUR BLUFFPIEPER
2114

1st QuarterUIL 5A-DI 7:00 pm - Alamodome
VETERANS MEMORIALSMITHSON VALLEY
00

1st QuarterUIL 5A-DII 7:00 pm - Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium
GREGORY-PORTLANDSHARYLAND
80

Half timeUIL 4A-DI 7:00 pm - Southwest Legacy Stadium
CALALLENCANON LAKE
217

2nd QuarterUIL 4A-DII 7:00 pm - Comalander Stadium
SINTONJARRELL
3514

2nd QuarterUIL 4A-DII 7:00 pm - Gustafson Stadium
ROCKPORT-FULTONSALADO
714

1st QuarterUIL 3A-DI 7:00 pm - DW Rutledge Stadium
LONDONLLANO
60

1st QuarterUIL 3A-DI 7:30 pm - Lehnhoff Stadium
ORNAGE GROBEINGRAM TOM MOORE
09

2nd QuarterUIL 3A-DII 7:30 pm - Ricebird Stadium
GEORGE WESTLEXINGTON
09

2nd QuarterUIL 2A-DI 7:00 pm - Comal Cougar Stadium
REFUGIOROSEBUD-LOTT
1414

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.