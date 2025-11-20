Friday Night Fever 2025 - Area playoff highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 Coastal Bend football teams made it to the UIL first round of playoffs. Plus, two teams in TAPPS and one in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations. Now only 11 teams have advanced to the Area second round. Check out the matchups, location and kickoff time.
THURSDAY
|FINAL
|Robstown
|WIMBERLY
|20
|45
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER AREA: Wimberley 45, Robstown 20
FRIDAY
|2nd Quarter
|UIL 5A-DI 7:00 pm - Hornet Stadium
|FLOUR BLUFF
|PIEPER
|21
|14
|1st Quarter
|UIL 5A-DI 7:00 pm - Alamodome
|VETERANS MEMORIAL
|SMITHSON VALLEY
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|UIL 5A-DII 7:00 pm - Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium
|GREGORY-PORTLAND
|SHARYLAND
|8
|0
|Half time
|UIL 4A-DI 7:00 pm - Southwest Legacy Stadium
|CALALLEN
|CANON LAKE
|21
|7
|2nd Quarter
|UIL 4A-DII 7:00 pm - Comalander Stadium
|SINTON
|JARRELL
|35
|14
|2nd Quarter
|UIL 4A-DII 7:00 pm - Gustafson Stadium
|ROCKPORT-FULTON
|SALADO
|7
|14
|1st Quarter
|UIL 3A-DI 7:00 pm - DW Rutledge Stadium
|LONDON
|LLANO
|6
|0
|1st Quarter
|UIL 3A-DI 7:30 pm - Lehnhoff Stadium
|ORNAGE GROBE
|INGRAM TOM MOORE
|0
|9
|2nd Quarter
|UIL 3A-DII 7:30 pm - Ricebird Stadium
|GEORGE WEST
|LEXINGTON
|0
|9
|2nd Quarter
|UIL 2A-DI 7:00 pm - Comal Cougar Stadium
|REFUGIO
|ROSEBUD-LOTT
|14
|14
