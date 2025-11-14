TAFT, Texas — A recent hailstorm more than a week ago in Taft left residents dealing with extensive damage to their homes and vehicles, prompting the city to partner with Real Transit to provide free transportation services for those affected.

Lucy Lopez, a Taft resident, described the terrifying experience of the storm.

"We thought it was a tornado cuz that's how bad it sounded," she said.

Free transportation services help Taft residents recover from severe hailstorm damage

The storm caused significant damage throughout the community, leaving many residents without reliable transportation. Lopez's vehicle was among those declared a total loss after the hailstorm shattered her windshield and left glass scattered across her dashboard.

"My front windshield, uh, really was on the verge of collapse. You would, you could touch it and you could push it in. There was glass on my dashboard," Lopez said.

In response to the widespread vehicle damage, the City of Taft collaborated with REAL Transit to offer free transportation services to help residents navigate their daily needs while dealing with insurance claims and vehicle repairs.

Mayor Elida Castillo explained the importance of the service for affected residents.

"There's a lot who are without their cars who got temporary rentals, and they could use it like I said for doctor's appointments to do their grocery shopping, pick up their kids from school," Castillo said.

The free transit service extends beyond Taft city limits, providing transportation to surrounding larger cities.

According to Lopez, she previously relied on REAL Transit for school transportation. She emphasizes that ride services make an impact, especially during a time of need when people are picking up the pieces just like her.

"Now I'm in the process of getting my vehicle picked up by the insurance company and trying to get into a new vehicle," Lopez said.

If you are looking to take advantage of the free rides, they are available from Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., you just have to mention you are a Taft resident and are wanting to take advantage of the free services. You can call at 361-668-3158 to schedule a ride.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

