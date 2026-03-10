Free "Touch the Truck" event draws families to Portland library

PORTLAND, Tx — A "Touch the Truck" event hosted by the city of Portland brought together kids and a wide variety of city vehicles for a free, interactive community experience.

The parking lot at the Bill Whittington Public Library was packed with fire trucks, city vehicles, police units, and other vehicles that provide a service to the city of Portland.

Community members got a first-hand look at the services provided by the vehicles and the people who operate them.

"Well the kids just love seeing all the different vehicles, especially him." Katrina Hales, a Portland parent said while holding her two children. "He loves the fire truck and she loved the bulldozer and just getting to experience all of these different vehicles."

The Touch the Truck event is part of the city's effort to keep the community informed about the services offered at the library while also encouraging people to stop by and read.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

