Free tax preparation available for Corpus Christi residents earning $67,000 or less

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Way of the Coastal Bend is partnering with local organizations to provide free tax preparation services to eligible residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
The program offers free tax return preparation and filing to households with 2025 incomes of $67,000 or less. Eligible taxpayers can receive services at five convenient locations throughout Corpus Christi.
VITA Service Locations and Schedules
Del Mar College Heritage (East) Campus - NEW LOCATION
101 Baldwin Blvd., Viking Hall, Room A142
In-person service: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-6 p.m.
First day: Tuesday, Jan. 27 | Last day: Tuesday, April 14
Closed during Spring Break (March 9-13)
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
6300 Ocean Dr., O'Connor Business Building, Room 135
In-person and drop-off service: Fridays 2-6 p.m., weekends 1-6 p.m.
First day: Friday, Feb. 6 | Last day: Sunday, April 12
Closed Spring Break (March 13-15) and Easter Sunday (April 5)
Goodwill Industries of South Texas
4135 Ayers St.
Drop-off only: Mondays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays 1:30-4 p.m.
First day: Monday, Jan. 26 | Last day: Saturday, April 11
United Way of the Coastal Bend
4659 Everhart Road
Drop-off only: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-noon
First day: Tuesday, Jan. 27 | Last day: Thursday, April 9
Veterans Memorial High School
3750 Cimarron Blvd., Library
In-person and drop-off: Wednesdays 5-7 p.m.
First day: Feb. 4 | Last day: April 4
Closed March 11 for Spring Break
What to Bring
Taxpayers should bring all 2025 tax documents including:
- W-2 and/or 1099 forms
- Social Security cards
- Valid photo identification (driver's license or other government-issued ID)
For a complete list of required tax documents, visit www.uwcb.org/vita.
