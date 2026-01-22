Free tax preparation available for Corpus Christi residents earning $67,000 or less

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Way of the Coastal Bend is partnering with local organizations to provide free tax preparation services to eligible residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The program offers free tax return preparation and filing to households with 2025 incomes of $67,000 or less. Eligible taxpayers can receive services at five convenient locations throughout Corpus Christi.

VITA Service Locations and Schedules

Del Mar College Heritage (East) Campus - NEW LOCATION

101 Baldwin Blvd., Viking Hall, Room A142

In-person service: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-6 p.m.

First day: Tuesday, Jan. 27 | Last day: Tuesday, April 14

Closed during Spring Break (March 9-13)

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

6300 Ocean Dr., O'Connor Business Building, Room 135

In-person and drop-off service: Fridays 2-6 p.m., weekends 1-6 p.m.

First day: Friday, Feb. 6 | Last day: Sunday, April 12

Closed Spring Break (March 13-15) and Easter Sunday (April 5)

Goodwill Industries of South Texas

4135 Ayers St.

Drop-off only: Mondays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays 1:30-4 p.m.

First day: Monday, Jan. 26 | Last day: Saturday, April 11

United Way of the Coastal Bend

4659 Everhart Road

Drop-off only: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-noon

First day: Tuesday, Jan. 27 | Last day: Thursday, April 9

Veterans Memorial High School

3750 Cimarron Blvd., Library

In-person and drop-off: Wednesdays 5-7 p.m.

First day: Feb. 4 | Last day: April 4

Closed March 11 for Spring Break

What to Bring

Taxpayers should bring all 2025 tax documents including:

W-2 and/or 1099 forms

Social Security cards

Valid photo identification (driver's license or other government-issued ID)

For a complete list of required tax documents, visit www.uwcb.org/vita.

