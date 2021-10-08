Free mammograms provided at Radiology Associates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

And early detection is important to fight the disease.

That's why free mammograms will be offered this weekend for women who are under-insured or not insured at all.

Missie Trejo explains why early detection is important.

She's a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed in December 2018.

Her cancer quickly spread to Stage Four.

Trejo tells us her experience showed just how important it is to get checked.

And she credits her faith for pulling her through.

"I think when you have faith in God and you truly have that relationship, you can't have that fear, fear and worry is opposite of faith,"

Trejo said.

The free mammograms are being given at the Radiology Associates Center near Six Points at 1812 S. Alameda.

For more information, check here.