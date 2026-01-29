Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits return Feb. 4 with Lainey Wilson partnership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grammy Award-winning music artist Lainey Wilson and Whataburger are proclaiming Feb. 4 National Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day, cementing the iconic menu item's place in history with its very own holiday. The announcement honors the crave-worthy classic that's earned its place at breakfast tables, on road trips and in the moments that turn routine into traditions.

To mark the occasion, Wilson and Whataburger will treat fans to a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit on Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 6 a.m. (or 7 a.m. dependent on store hours) to 11 a.m., at participating locations only. This offer can be redeemed on orders placed at the counter, the drive-thru and online orders via the Whataburger app and website. No purchase is necessary, with a limit of one per person.

"If you know me, you know I don't need much of an excuse to celebrate a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit," Wilson said. "It's about time it got a moment of its own! Whataburger has been part of so many moments in my life, and this biscuit has seen me through early mornings and long nights more times than I can count." In 2025, Whataburger and Wilson teamed up to celebrate their partnership by surprising fans with free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, and fans showed up hungry, flooding breakfast hours in droves and turning the morning rush into a full-blown phenomenon.

The longtime fan favorite delivers an irresistible balance of sweet and savory, featuring a crispy, all-white meat chicken strip tucked inside a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit and finished with a generous drizzle of Whataburger's signature Honey Butter sauce. "National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day goes beyond the biscuit – it celebrates the traditions that keep guests coming back," said Debbie Stroud, president and CEO of Whataburger. "For generations, Whataburger has delivered signature flavors and heartfelt hospitality, cementing its role in Texas culture and beyond."

