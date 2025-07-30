Free healthcare clinic and screenings held for Coastal Bend residents in Portland

PORTLAND, Tx — Community members in Portland and across the Coastal Bend were invited to take advantage of a free health clinic, where local organizations and health providers offered screenings and services aimed at addressing gaps in medical care.

Held at the Portland Community Center, the event was hosted by the Texas Energy Advocates Coalition in partnership with several local sponsors, including the Port of Corpus Christi.

Kym Bolado, spokesperson for the Texas Energy Advocates Coalition, said the clinic was designed to address health care access in areas where many residents are uninsured.

“A lot of people do not have healthcare insurance, they go unchecked,” Bolado told KRIS 6. “They don’t have the money to go to a clinic or to the doctor, and they don’t realize how sick they really are.” Organizers said services included screenings for cholesterol and blood sugar levels, as well as mammograms, reproductive services, and hearing tests through a mobile clinic. A physician assistant was also on-site to provide additional care.

“First of all, it's free, so everybody wants to come see what's available,” Oralia Alaniz, a Portland resident who attended the event told KRIS 6. “But it really does help you also to just have information for the different agencies that you may not know about.”

Alaniz, a former nurse, emphasized the importance of preventive care. “You don't even know if there's anything wrong going on in your body,” she said. “If you get checked, you might have a little red flag, and then you go to the doctor and take it from there. Do it, it's free.”

Port of Corpus Christi representative Emily Tittle added their organization was proud to be part of the effort. “It’s so great to be able to be partnered with other organizations here today and providing resources to the community that are available here in San Patricio,” Tittle said. “We invite the public to come out and take advantage of the resources that are available.”

Organizers say the next free health fair will be held this fall in Robstown, where flu shots will be available.

