Free entry to South Texas Texas Botanical Gardens on 'Texas Recycles Days'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center welcomes visitors to commemorate H-E-B's Texas Recycles Day with free entry from November 14-16. Bring one plastic bottle or single-use plastic bag from any retailer to receive free admission throughout the gardens.

“Preserving the environment is a mission of both H-E-B and the Botanical Gardens. Visitors can help conserve and protect 'Our Texas, Our Future' as they enjoy the Botanical Gardens and Nature Center’s many floral exhibits and entertaining Butterfly House, Treehouse, Resident Reptiles, and tropical parrots,” emphasized Dr. Michael Womack, STBGNC Executive Director.

Upon arrival, guests will deposit their plastic bottles or bags into designated recycling containers following check-in.

"Last year, H-E-B partnered with 17 nature centers across Texas and collected more than 23,000 pieces of plastic from nearly 11,000 visitors. Annual celebrations such as Texas Recycles Day are part of the company’s Our Texas, Our Future commitment. H-E-B’s mission is to increase awareness, access, and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas," said officials from H-E-B.

Since 2004, H-E-B has processed over 58 million pounds of plastic bags, event organizers report. The company encourages shoppers to bring single-use plastic bags to its stores, as the City of Corpus Christi has discontinued curbside recycling for them.

H-E-B has also created the "How2Recycle" program to make recycling easier.

"Clear, easy-to-read labels let customers know if a product’s packaging can be recycled, which parts are recyclable, and importantly, how to prepare material to increase recycling effectiveness. Through the program, H-E-B will be able to track and measure its recyclable packaging, promote customer recycling efforts, and help improve the availability and quality of recyclable materials," added H-E-B officials.

The How2Recycle labels are already on hundreds of H-E-B-branded products, including H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, H-E-B Select Ingredients, H-E-B Organics, and Central Market.

H-E-B will update plastic recycling bins already available at stores, making them more visible, compelling, and easy to read to encourage customers to bring in plastics that cannot be recycled at home.

For more about the company’s recycling efforts and sustainability commitment, please visit www.ourtexasourfuture.com/plastic-bag-recycling/

