Four injured in early morning rollover crash outside of Odem

The Texas Department of Public Safety has provided KRIS 6 with new details on Thursday's early morning crash in Odem.

According to DPS, a Suburu Crossover was stopped at the intersection of CR 21 and US 77 and wanted to turn S on US 77 towards Corpus.

DPS said the Suburu failed to yield the right of way to northbound traffic and ended up turning into the inside northbound lane where it was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe and rolled over.

A 22-year-old male passenger inside the Suburu was transported by Halo Flight.

The driver of the Suburu and the two passengers of the Santa Fe were transported by ambulance.

The driver of the Suburu was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way.

The Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety could not provide additional details of Thursday's crash at this time.

Four people were injured in an early morning rollover crash outside of Odem.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the crash happened south of Odem near the San Patricio County Cemetery.

At least one person was flown by HALO with serious injuries, while three others were taken by ambulance.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for additional information but has not yet received a response.

