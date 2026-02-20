Former YMCA of the Coastal Bend reopens as independent Corpus Christi Community Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime fixture in the Coastal Bend has entered a new chapter, as the former YMCA of the Coastal Bend now operates independently as the Corpus Christi Community Center following financial challenges and a decision to separate from the national YMCA organization.

The transition comes after the national YMCA organization cited financial shortfalls from previous leadership. Local leaders say the separation allows them to focus more directly on the community's specific needs while providing greater flexibility for people of all ages.

The newly independent facility will celebrate its transformation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m. at 417 Upper Broadway. The public event will feature live music by Tony Graves, door prizes, and refreshments donated by LNF Distributors.

Marcus Lozano, the facility's community engagement chair, emphasized the center's commitment to local programming.

"What happens at YMCA in New York, California, and Florida is not what Corpus Christi needs," Lozano explained during a Sunrise Show interview. "We're kind of a different city, and we have all the great programs that the community is used to, but we've also added a Corpus Christi flair."

The Corpus Christi Community Center will continue offering the programs residents have come to expect, including:

Youth camps (summer, winter, and spring programs)

After-school programming for children

Senior citizen and older resident services

Fitness facilities and community programming

The independence allows the center to customize programming without being bound by national organizational requirements that may not align with local needs.

Special Events and Fundraising

Looking ahead, the center plans to host celebrity sparring matches in April as a fundraising event, building on the success of a similar event held last year.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will also feature founding donor opportunities and one-day membership specials as the center works to grow its membership base in its new independent format.

Community members interested in learning more about the facility's offerings can attend today's public ribbon-cutting event at 417 Upper Broadway at 5 p.m.

