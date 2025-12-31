Former Uvalde school resource officer set to stand trial in Nueces County next week

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — More than three and a half years after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, the first person connected to the tragedy is set to stand trial.

Starting January 6, former Uvalde School District Police Officer Adrian Gonzales will become the first person to go to trial after being indicted on 29 counts of child endangerment and abandonment.

In October, Gonzales was granted a change of trial venue, moving the trial from Uvalde to the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi. Jury selection begins Monday.

"If you come here for the trial, just be patient. This is going to be a significant event. The big reason is we have room, we have space to accommodate the prosecution, and the defense team and all of the family members and everybody and the media that's going to be here for this case," Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said.

Hooper says their preparation began the moment they knew the case was being moved. The sheriff's office will work alongside Corpus Christi Police Department, the Constable's Office, Texas DPS and the Texas Rangers, with each agency assigned clear roles.

"We keep a very secure courthouse here, especially in the secure court tower. Everything we will be doing next week is the same model, it's just at a larger scale," Hooper said.

Gonzales was one of the first officers to arrive on scene in Uvalde. He was among more than 400 officers who responded and waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the shooter.

Each charge he faces carries up to two years in prison.

Hooper says this case rivals some of the biggest trials Nueces County has ever seen.

"The Selena trial was a real big deal here at this courthouse and I'm hearing a similar environment this time around that, there's going to be media here from maybe all over the world, it depends," Hooper said.

The trial could take several days or weeks. Sheriff Hooper warns the courthouse will be extremely busy.

As the world's attention turns to Corpus Christi, the sheriff has a message for the community.

"The last thing we need are any disturbances or anybody acting out," Hooper said.

Sheriff Hooper also reminds the public that no guns, knives or any weapons are allowed in the courthouse. Security checkpoints will be busier than normal, and patience will be critical.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.