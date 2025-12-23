Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Rockport-Fulton ISD teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

KRIS 6 News
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A former Rockport-Fulton Independent School District teacher has been arrested on charges of having an improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child.

Joshua Lee Nguyen, 41, was arrested after Rockport Police investigated a report of an inappropriate relationship between the educator and student, according to police.

The relationship occurred during the 2024-25 school year and continued into the summer, police said. Nguyen left Rockport ISD in September 2025.

Nguyen faces charges of improper relationship between educator and student and sexual assault of a child.

