Former President Trump to make trip to Robstown 'for speaking engagement' Oct. 22

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump will be making a trip to Robstown to host "a speaking engagement," this weekend, according to an email obtained by KRIS 6 News.

According to the email from the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds General Manager Jason Green, a contract was signed for the former president to speak in the Coastal Bend on Oct. 22.

Originally, Trump was expected to appear in another state, but had to change locations and later selected the Coastal Bend.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event, according to the email.

The email states the event will open doors to the public at 2 p.m., with the event starting at 4 p.m.

Trump is set to speak from 7-8:30 p.m. before it closes at 9 p.m., the email states.

Further details on the event will be sent out in a press release later in the day Monday, as further details are gathered by organizers.

