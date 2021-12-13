Watch
Former President Donald Trump endorses Michael Cloud

The endorsement can be seen on Trump's official website.
Manuel Venegas/KRIS Communications
U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud will hold an open house for constituents at his Corpus Christi downtown offices from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 10:54:54-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed 27th district representative Michael Cloud.

The endorsement can be seen on Trump's official website.

"Congressman Michael Cloud is doing a phenomenal job serving the incredible people of Texas," says Trump's endorsement. "He fights hard to support our Farmers and Vets, secure our Border, defend our Second Amendment, and hold Joe Biden and the Radical Left accountable. Michael is a strong supporter of our America First agenda, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

The endorsement was also Tweeted by Trump's personal spokesperson, former Republican National Committee official and conservative journalist Elizabeth Harrington.

Cloud has been representing the 27th congressional district of Texas since 2018. He was elected as a Republican to the 115th Congress by special election, filling the vacancy caused by the resignation of former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold.

Cloud is up for re-election in 2022.

