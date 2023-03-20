Former nursing home manager sentenced to prison for Medicaid embezzlement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former business manager for a San Antonio nursing home has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for misappropriating funds from Medicaid recipients, a press release from Attorney General Ken Paxton's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit said.

Robyn Nicole Calica, who worked at the Heights on Huebner nursing home, was found to have stolen money from the resident trust fund account at the nursing home and from the personal bank accounts of Medicaid recipients. Overall, investigators found that she had stolen $309,044 in all.

According to the release, Calica has previously only pled guilty to one count of second-degree theft. Since then, she has been ordered, "to pay $124,690 in restitution to the Heights on Huebner facility and $18,276 to victims’ families."

The case was prosecuted by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and was investigated by Lt. Jeff Winney and Capt. Raúl González.

“Fraud will not be tolerated under my watch, especially when it involves vulnerable populations like the elderly and those in nursing facilities,” Attorney General Paxton said. “We will continue to work together to bring criminals to justice and safeguard the people of Texas.”

The release states that Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit recovered over $236 million in taxpayer funds in the last fiscal year.

If there is suspected Medicaid fraud or abuse, or patient neglect, please report it by visiting the Texas Attorney General’s website [lnks.gd].