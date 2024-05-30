Watch Now
Former Galvan Elementary School teacher gets probation in child porn case

Nueces County Jail
Posted at 3:49 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 16:49:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Former Galvan Elementary School teacher Angela Barbosa has been given a plea deal in her child pornography case.

In November 2020, Barbosa was arrested by Corpus Christi Police after she sent nude images of herself to a child. According to a police report, the child then sent a nude image of himself to her.

On Thursday morning in the 28th District Court, Barbosa accepted a plea deal to avoid jail time. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to one count of promoting child pornography and one count of improper relationship between an educator and student.

In exchange for her plea, Barbosa received 10 years of deferred adjudication. She will be required to register as a sex offender.

The judge also ordered Barbosa to serve 350 hours of community service and stay away from the victim and other children besides her own. She will have a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two years and her internet access will be monitored.

