Former Fire Chief Robert Rocha recognized for his years of service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi presented a special honor to former fire Chief Robert Rocha.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, Rocha retired earlier this month after serving the Corpus Christi Fire Department since 2011.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, Rocha was presented with a plaque and certificate from the city thanking him for his unforgettable leadership. Rocha was humbled by the recognition and had a piece of advice to share for the rest of the fire department.

"Remember, every citizen in the city of Corpus Christi needs to be treated with dignity and respect," Rocha said.

As the city said farewell to Rocha, the community also welcomed the person taking over.

City manager Peter Zanoni appointed Richie Quintero to serve as the interim chief of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.