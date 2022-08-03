Former CCISD bus driver gets time served on child pornography charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marlon Frazier was sentenced Wednesday to 365 days in the Nueces County Jail, the equivalent of time served.

The former CCISD bus driver was indicted in 2019 on five felony counts of possession of child pornography, attempted online solicitation of a minor (a misdemeanor), and attempted possession of child pornography.

The charges arose after screenshots of inappropriate text messages he sent to a Kaffie Middle School student surfaced.

Screenshots of child pornography were also found in his possession.

The deal, which originally was withdrawn in March, also requires him to have no further contact with the victim.