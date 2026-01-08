Plans to schedule a trial for the former Agua Dulce middle school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationships with her former students have stalled.

On Thursday morning, Jaden Renee Charles appeared in the 105th District Court for a status hearing.

Former Agua Dulce teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with her students appears in court

Charles is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and is accused of having a relationship with more than one student. The investigation into her alleged sex crimes spans over two counties- Nueces and Jim Wells.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 29, 2024 around 2:10 a.m. at a Walmart parking lot in Alice.

According to court documents, Charles, who was 24 at the time, drove three students, including a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, to the store's parking lot. It states she tied a blanket around the front seats headrests of her SUV and had sex with the 14-year-old boy in the front seat while the other two teens sat in the back seat.

At the time, Charles claimed she was pregnant with the 14-year-old boy's baby.

The documents also state during the investigation into what took place that evening, two of the teens said Charles had slept with other students at Agua Dulce Independent School District.

According to investigators, they believe the alleged sex crimes with her victims took place in Agua Dulce and Alice.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News Jaden Renee Charles, 26, appeared before Judge Jack Pulcher Thursday morning.

During Thursday's hearing, Charles' attorney, Robert J. Gonzalez told Judge Jack Pulcher, he has yet to receive evidence in this case from Jim Wells County.

Gonzales said the cases in Jim Wells County may be connected to the two cases out of Nueces County and the Jim Wells County has not indicted Charles yet.

In the end, Pulcher scheduled Charles' next hearing for the first week of April.

Charles was a science teacher at Agua Dulce Secondary School when she was arrested in March 2024.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!