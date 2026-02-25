Foreigner brings 50th anniversary tour to Hilliard Center this fall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Foreigner is bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., starting at $73. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, HilliardCenter.com, or at the Arena Box Office. Prices are subject to change.

VIP packages are also available starting at $308 and can be purchased online only.

A venue presale runs Thursday, February 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., using the password FIFTY. Presale tickets are available online only.

Formed in New York City in 1976 by British guitarist Mick Jones, alongside American vocalist Lou Gramm and a mix of musicians including Ian McDonald from King Crimson and Al Greenwood, Foreigner quickly rose to prominence as one of rock's most influential bands. Their self-titled debut album, released in 1977, spawned hits like "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice," and "Long, Long Way from Home." Over the following decades, the band delivered a string of multi-platinum albums, including 4 (1981) and Agent Provocateur (1984), featuring anthems such as "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," and the global chart-topper "I Want to Know What Love Is."

With over 80 million records sold, Foreigner has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite lineup changes over the years — most notably Gramm's departure in 2003 — Foreigner has remained a touring act. Current members include bassist Jeff Pilson, formerly of Dokken; lead vocalist Luis Maldonado; keyboardist Michael Bluestein; and guitarist Bruce Watson.

The band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour on February 25, 2026 — the exact date of their first rehearsal five decades prior — with a special acoustic performance at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado. The celebration is scheduled to extend through 2027, commemorating the 50th anniversary of their debut album, and includes U.S. dates as well as a 26-date European summer tour.

