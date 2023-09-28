Foreign exchange student kicking it in Rockport-Fulton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Rockport Fulton High School cultures are colliding. A foreign exchange student from Germany is really leaving his mark.

Senior Leon Kirschke has been in the Coastal Bend for about a month now and so far he said he loves it here and his favorite part is getting to learn new things.

"The high school feeling, but I also like to go fishing and play football," Kirschke said.

Kirschke added that back home football is completely different but hopefully, this experience pushes him outside of his comfort zone.

He joined the JV football team as a kicker and Coach Jacob Bible said he enjoys having Leon on the team.

"To have someone part of our program from another country I think it's awesome, I love it," Bible said. "He taught me how to say good morning in German (...) 'Guten Morgen' so it's pretty cool learning different things about where they come from and also being able to teach them things about what we do."

Bible added that his players also learn from Kirschke.

Leon said that although being put on the field could be a bit nerve-wracking he hopes this experience could help him grow,

"I hope to learn more about myself, so at this point, I don't know what I do after school, so maybe I find new ideas or something that could help men find something for after school," Kirschke said.

The Riekers family is hosting Leon while he is here in America. Joe Riekers said after reading a letter from Leon he knew he was a perfect match for their family.

"Leon wrote to the organization the things he liked to do and what he had hoped for in a host family and as soon as we saw it we said he is for us and he fit in from the minute he got here like one of our family," he said.

Leon hopes to bring some of the American culture he has learned back home to Germany once he graduates.