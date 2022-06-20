Food distribution event at Greyhound Racetrack has huge turnout.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crowds converged on the Greyhound Racetrack on Monday, but not for a race.

Instead, the track played host to a food distribution event by the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Those in line had to pre-register for the event, and with high gas and food prices, demand for food at the Coastal Bend Food Bank has increased.

"Right now, it's really helping especially with the gas prices being so high and a lot of things going up in price," Vanessa Deleon, the Mobile Pantry Coordinator for the Coastal Bend, said. "A lot of people are needing that extra help. And then also, kids are out this summer so more mouths to feed. It definitely goes a long way."

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hoping to host events like this every month.

To register for future food distribution events click here or call the Coastal Bend Food Bank at 361-887-6291.

