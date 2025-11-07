Food bank sees 20% demand increase during government shutdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is experiencing unprecedented demand as the government shutdown continues to impact local families and federal workers.

Since the shutdown began, the food bank has seen a 20% increase in demand for food assistance. Executive Director Bea Hanson warns the situation will worsen unless the shutdown ends soon.

The organization is currently helping institutions with employees who haven't received paychecks and holding special food distribution events for families who haven't received their SNAP benefits.

"The problem that we are having is the food is leaving the food bank as fast as it's coming in, and we are having to purchase food," Hanson said. "So, any help that the community has provided for us at this point is going to order food."

The rapid depletion of supplies has forced the food bank to purchase additional food to meet growing demand.

"Any way that the community can come together and help us get through this time, it will be very, very appreciated," Hanson said.

Community members can help through a food drive organized by KRIS Communications and Mazda Corpus Christi. The drive begins Monday at Mazda Corpus Christi on SPID, where people can drop off non-perishable food items throughout the week.

Residents can also donate directly to the Coastal Bend Food Bank by scanning a QR code or visiting their website.

