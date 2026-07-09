FM 624 widening project in Calallen begins July 13 with first phase of construction

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin the first phase of the FM 624 (Northwest Boulevard) widening project in Calallen on Monday, July 13, with construction activities focused on Nueces County Road 69.

The work is part of a larger $35 million project designed to improve mobility and accommodate continued growth along the FM 624 corridor.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect temporary traffic pattern changes while crews widen County Road 69. During the initial phase of construction, traffic will be shifted onto newly constructed pavement on the east side of the roadway.

At the intersection of FM 624 and County Road 69, two-way, two-lane traffic will be in place for about 200 feet before transitioning to a one-lane, two-way traffic configuration. An automated flagger device will be used to safely direct traffic through the work zone during this phase of construction.

Work on the west side of County Road 69 is expected to continue through early August. Once complete, traffic will be shifted onto the new pavement to allow crews to widen the east side of the road.

The overall FM 624 improvement project will reconstruct and widen about 3 miles of roadway from Wildcat Drive to Nueces County Road 73. Planned improvements include:

Three continuous travel lanes in each direction

Dedicated turn lanes

A new sidewalk

A shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists

Modifications to the existing raised median

Extension of the raised median to County Road 73

Construction is expected to take about 48 months, weather permitting.

TxDOT reminds drivers to slow down, stay alert, and follow traffic control devices when traveling through construction zones.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!