Flu season is coming: Nueces County officials remind residents to prepare

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 active in the community and flu season just weeks away, health officials in Nueces County are urging residents to take preventive steps now — including knowing the difference between flu and COVID symptoms.

Data from the Nueces County Public Health District shows more than 2,000 flu-like cases were reported in the 2023-2024 reports during the October to December season— a trend that could continue this upcoming year.

“So now that we know that we have two years consecutively that we have kind of similar peaks we would recommend that people start kind of taking their vaccines probably October or maybe early November because it takes six weeks for the antibodies to be 100% in your system,” said Dr. Dante Gonzales with the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District.

Rising COVID cases, flu season ahead: are you ready?

In addition to flu concerns, Gonzales emphasized that COVID-19 is still spreading locally.

“We know that there's COVID out there right now in our community, we know that it's active. We know that people are still getting tested for COVID,” he said.

Gonzales says getting vaccinated and taking basic precautions can make a major difference.

“It can help you fight the infection faster because it preps your system to be able to fight that particular infection in.”

For residents like Monique Martinez, getting the flu shot has become routine — and essential.

“Whenever flu season comes around or it's time to take my flu shot I always take my flu shot for my own protection, for other people's protection,” she said.

She’s also seen firsthand how flu and COVID symptoms can overlap.

“I know a couple of people who've had it, this couple past of weeks and it literally seems like flu symptoms so be sure to test yourself,” said Martinez.

How to stay safe this season?

Local health experts recommend:



Getting your flu shot by October or early November

Washing your hands often

Isolating if you’re sick

Getting tested of COVID if you show symptoms

Looking for a flu shot?



No-cost flu vaccines will be available for residents aged 6 months and older at the following locations. No insurance is required at the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District at 1702 Horne Road in Corpus Christi, Texas. Availability is Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can also go to your local CVS, Walgreens Pharmacy or Primary Physician.

