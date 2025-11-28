Flu cases surge as health officials urge vaccination

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Flu season has only just begun, but health officials in Nueces County say they’re already seeing a jump in cases and signs point to a potentially active winter.

Last week, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported at least 1,406 flu cases countywide, up from 1,272 the week before. That's an increase of approximately 10.5 percent. Public Health Director , Dr. Anita Kurian, told KRIS 6 News that surge is arriving earlier ahead of the holidays.

“This year, especially this year as compared to recent years, we’ve seen an early surge and a noticeably rapid weekly increase in flu activity in our community,” Kurian said.

While flu circulation usually starts in the fall, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that December through February is the typical peak of flu season. With families preparing to travel and gather for Thanksgiving, Kurian added numbers could continue to rise into winter.

The trend in South Texas mirrors what doctors are warning about nationwide. A report from NBC News states the flu has begun spreading earlier than usual across parts of the U.S., fueled primarily by H3N2 — a strain known to cause more severe complications in older adults. The same variant has triggered significant outbreaks in Canada and the United Kingdom. Infectious disease specialists warn this early rise may pose risks for children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems, especially if vaccination rates lag.

“The young children, older individuals, pregnant women, these are the groups that are typically at higher risks of flu-related risks and complications,” Kurian added.

The CDC estimates that more than 650,000 Americans have already contracted the flu this season, with thousands hospitalized nationwide, most of them children. Last year, the U.S. recorded the deadliest pediatric flu season since the 2009-10 H1N1 outbreak.

As cases rise, health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and to ignore a common myth—does the flu vaccine actually get you sick?

“The flu vaccine will not give you the flu,” said Dr. Lase Ajayi, Board Chair-Elect of the American Medical Association. “It is a safe, effective and preventative mechanism for getting the flu and actually having worse symptoms from the flu.”

Kurian adds that people don’t feel sick because of the vaccine itself. Instead, the body needs time to build protection.

“It takes about two weeks for your body to build protection against the flu once you get the vaccine,” Kurian said.

Health leaders warn the season is just beginning, and local numbers will likely continue to rise through the holidays. For those who haven’t received their flu shot, doctors say it’s not too late and prevention now could help slow community spread later.

If you're looking to receive your flu vaccine, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District welcomes patients either as walk-ins or by appointment. The Immunizations Clinic is open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Last appointments and/or walk-ins are accepted at 11:00 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Extended Hours are on the first Monday of every month from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Last walk in accepted at 5:30.

Immunization Clinics locations include:

Horne Road Clinic

1702 Horne Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Robstown Satellite Clinic

Johnny Calderon County Center

710 East Main

Robstown, TX 78380

You can also receive a vaccine at any nearby CVS or Walgreens location.

