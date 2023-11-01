Flour Bluff's Ocean Program teaching ecosystem restoration, responsibility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Middle School students are gaining hands-on ecosystem restoration experience by participating in the Ocean Program.

Whether it’s cleaning up the community, checking air flow, picking up nurdles at the beach or teaching others what a "sea-wart" is, Flour Bluff’s Ocean Program students have a lot of different activities they juggle.

"Every Thursday we go out to the wetlands to do water and air quality And then we go fishing and throwing nets, and then we scoop up little animals and then we go kayaking and just wade in the water," student Mia Palmer said.

These students make a difference by learning about the environment around them.

"I like being outside and doing ocean stuff, I can help like, make the world cleaner," student Saniya Jackson said.

But with there hard, studious work, these students also have fun.

"We get to explore the wetlands and we get to do water samples as a wetland ambassador, and a lot of fun stuff," student Cody Hurlbut said.

Field trips like the one the group took take is made possible by a $500,000 grant from the gulf research placement. The grant is for a collaboration between Flour Bluff ISD, TAMU-CC, and Friends of Redhead Pond.

Katie Doyle, the teacher in charge of the program for Flour Bluff ISD, said her ultimate goal with the program is to see her students excel in many aspects.

"The big thing is I want them to be leaders and I want them to be good human beings and to go into the world and help out their community and help out their environment," Doyle said.

Students will begin to work on a community service project with the experience and information learned.

