Flour Bluff students walk out over ICE actions

Students at Flour Bluff High School walked out of classes today to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions across the United States.

The students gathered at the Domino's Pizza location across from the high school on Waldron Drive. Supporters driving past the demonstration honked their horns to show solidarity with the protesting students.

Flour Bluff ISD released a statement acknowledging the student-led walkout, saying activities not part of the planned instructional day are not permitted on school property.

The district said it will continue to follow Texas Education Agency guidance related to student walkouts and attendance and will ensure educator and district actions align with all state laws and board policies.

"Our primary mission remains clear: to provide a safe, supportive learning environment focused on education, growth, and opportunity for every student," the district said.

"We appreciate the cooperation of our students, staff, and families as we continue to work together to keep education at the center of all that we do," the district said.

The walkout represents student activism in response to recent ICE enforcement activities nationwide.

