Flour Bluff ISD learns more about new aviation program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students in the Flour Bluff Independent School District will soon be getting a high-flying education.

The district has teamed up with Tango Flight, a non-profit program that teaches students STEM through the construction of an airplane.

On Wednesday representatives with Tango Flight were on the high school campus to look at facilities. They also met with administrators about the implementation of the program which will begin in the fall of 2023.

Flour Bluff is the first school in the Coastal Bend and the 7th in Texas to partner with Tango Flight. Through the course, students will learn to build and, with FAA Approval and certifications, even fly an aircraft.

The program is only offered in 22 schools in the country.

