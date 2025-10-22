CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff ISD leaders gathered for the district’s first-ever State of the District event, celebrating student success while outlining plans for future growth and bond-funded projects.

“This is an opportunity for all of our community to come in together and celebrate all the success of all the Hornets and all of our teachers and staff that worked so hard for this great community,” said Superintendent Chris Steinbruck.

Flour Bluff ISD highlights bond projects and more in first State of the District

In May, voters approved the district’s latest bond — only the fourth in Flour Bluff ISD’s more than 100 years. Steinbruck said some of the projects funded by the bond are already underway.

“We're already working on baseball and softball turf,” he said. “That turf will be finished before baseball and softball season. We've ordered the buses, security cameras, intercom system. We've done a lot.”

He added that the district is focused on stretching every dollar to build and maintain the community’s trust.

“Only passing four bonds in 132 years, there's no way you can get all caught up with one,” Steinbruck said. “We've got to stretch every dollar and build that trust with the community. So in the event that we need something in the future, the community is going to support us again.”

Parent Becca Taylor said she appreciates how the district is growing while honoring its past.

“One of the biggest parts of Flour Bluff is the history of Flour Bluff, and so this bond is able to preserve that history while still moving us forward in a positive direction,” Taylor said.

Steinbruck said updates on bond projects are shared in the district’s newsletter, which is released after every school board meeting.

