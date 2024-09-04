Flour Bluff ISD addresses safety concerns at Early Childhood Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas House Bill that was passed last year states that each district campus in Texas must have at least one armed security officer. A source close to the situation in Flour Bluff ISD and a parent say that hasn’t been the case for the Early Childhood Center campus.

Christal Pena has a student at the Early Childhood Center (ECC) in Flour Bluff. She said there are safety concerns at the ECC, including the lack of armed security guards on campus at all times.

"Last year they may have had an armed guard towards the end of the school year. But definitely not this year nor last year in the beginning of the year. Our kids’ safety is one of the biggest things. Especially at the ECC, these kids are in PRE-K and kindergarten. They’re not going to be able to defend themselves, they’re not going to understand the situation," Pena said

Section 10 of House Bill 3 states that, “The board must ensure that at least one armed security officer is present during regular school hours at each district campus.”

"They have a guard there, but no weapons. I have not seen any type of gun, none of that sort, nothing to be able to protect our kids in a situation that could possibly escalate," Pena said.

A source close to the situation said they have brought this up to the administration, but they feel their concern has not been heard.

While the district was not available for an on-camera interview, they sent this statement: "Flour Bluff ISD is actively in the process of hiring two additional Texas Peace officers to further enhance campus security. These new officers are expected to start very soon, which will further strengthen the safety and security of our district.

FBISD said the district has 5 peace officers who are currently assigned to the campuses and rotate throughout the district and there is always an armed officer at all campuses.

