Flour Bluff HS JROTC celebrates big win in Area 10 State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School celebrated a big victory for the Navy Junior R.O.T.C after they won the Area 10 State Championship on Monday.

The JROTC was honored for winning first place in the competition at Texas A&M University-College Station.

The celebration was held at the high school with music, cheering and dancing.

"It is really important for the school because ROTC has a long standing tradition of going to state and winning state," Kamdem Korsmo, a senior at Flour Bluff High School said.

The team competed in several different categories such as academics, armed and unarmed drills among others. The accumulation of these scores made up the winner of the state championship.

"We have fallen a lot in the past few years because of COVID, and last year we got second place and that felt a little bit short," Korsmo said. "But then this year making sure of keeping that tradition going and showing up representing Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff.”

The Navy Junior R.O.T.C will compete in the national championship in May 2023 in Daytona, Fla.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.