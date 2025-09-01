CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff resident who contacted KRIS 6 News about flooding concerns near her home says the city has addressed her issues and she's grateful for the response.

Mary Lou Roper first brought her concerns to KRIS 6 News on July 4 about water flooding her driveway on Caribbean Drive near Flour Bluff Drive. She was worried that new construction work on Caribbean Drive would send even more water rushing toward her home.

Flour Bluff flooding concerns addressed after resident reaches out to KRIS 6 News

"If anybody's done any basic math and physics in general school you can understand if you lower the path of resistance you are going to move water," Roper said.

At the time, Corpus Christi's Public Works Department said crews were working to move water off Caribbean Drive.

Tony Jaramillo

Nearly two months later, the area now features a new road and culverts. Roper contacted KRIS 6 News this week with an update she considers good news.

"I'm actually very appreciative of KRIS6 News and you Tony, for coming and talking to me and [Councilwoman] Kaylynn Paxson," Roper said.

Roper, who has lived in Flour Bluff for decades, said the city agreed to create a drainage system to move any extra water away from her property and toward Oso Bay. She is told that work should start in the next 30 days and be completed 45 days after it starts.

