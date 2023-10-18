Flour Bluff Athletic Director, head football coach calls an audible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime head football coach and Flour Bluff Athletic Director Chris Steinbruck is calling a new play by becoming the new Flour Bluff interim superintendent.

Steinbruck was named the interim superintendent on Oct. 12 after current Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia announced she was resigning and retiring. She'll work as an advisor to Steinbruck until her last day with the district, January 31st.

Steinbruck discussed how passionate he is about the district.

"I'm going to work hard to honor all the great traditions at Flour Bluff ISD," Steinbruck said. "This school district is very, very important and special to me. And I'm going to go to work for the good people, all our staff that make this the place to be."

Steinbruck is also the winningest head coach in Flour Bluff history. But becoming a superintendent presents its own unique challenges.

However, Steinbruck believes his ability to connect and lead people will help him navigate through school board meetings.

"I feel like my greatest strength is getting to know people. And building relationships with people. And I strongly believe that people don't care how much you know until they know how much you care," Steinbruck said.

The chemistry the coaching staff has, and his work ethic gives him confidence for the increased workload.

"The fortunate thing at Flour Bluff is we have an amazing staff of football coaches," Steinbruck said. "We've had very little turnover. We've coached together for years and years and years, the juggling is on the weekends, there's a lot more work, but I'm not afraid of working."

Steinbruck will continue to be the head coach for the Hornets for the remainder of this season. He plans on applying for the permanent superintendent position once it is made available.