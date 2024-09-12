Flint Hills Resources breaks ground with its first solar installation in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Flint Hills resources are going off the grid! The electrical grid, that is.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at their Corpus Christi West refinery on Up River Road.

The event was for some "ground-breaking technology" that Flint Hills will be building at that refinery site.

The Corpus Christi West Refinery solar project will be the first solar installation of its kind in the state.

"Neighbors should not worry about this thing. It's gonna be quiet. There's no emissions, there's no noise, and there's no traffic. They're not even going to know it's there. Operate very quietly and cleanly," said Andy Saenz, Public Affairs Director, Flint Hills Resources.

Once it's up and running the solar project will supply the refinery with a third of its needed power.