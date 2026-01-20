Flint Hills donates $100,000 to Driscoll Children's Hospital for new surgical center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital and Flint Hills Resources are partnering for the 34th annual Fiesta de los Niños, with Flint Hills donating $100,000 for the planned expansion of a new surgical center.

The donation will help fund a surgical center that will allow children across South Texas to receive surgeries close to home, eliminating the need for families to travel long distances for medical care.

Morgan Baucum, this year's chair of the Fiesta de los Niños, said the donation reflects the strong community ties between Driscoll and Flint Hills Resources.

"They're in this community as well. The volunteers we have on our committee, they are people who work here, whose kids live here, and who are born and raised here. You know some of these kids have been here as children. This hospital is really, I just feel like is really a big part of Corpus Christi," Baucum said.

The Fiesta de los Niños will be held on February 6 at the Hilliard Law Center.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!