Five volunteer firefighters take leave from NCESD 4 citing leadership concerns

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Five volunteer firefighters with Nueces County Emergency Service District 4 turned in their gear and requested a leave of absence, citing a vote of no confidence in 60% of the district’s board.

During their weekly meeting Monday evening, the volunteers signed letters calling for the resignation or removal of commissioners Geoff Antwood, Paul Swetish, and Otis Grupe before they will resume duties with the Bluntzer Volunteer Fire Department.

“It started with the termination of our former chief two years ago, the inconsistencies that came up in the forensic audit, and the fact that they’ve been here for numerous years — 10, 12, 14 or more years,” Dwayne Witzsche said. “It’s time for some new blood. We need new leadership for the department.”

Witzsche serves as captain of Station No. 1 with Nueces County ESD 4.

KRIS 6 News reported in September 2025 that a forensic audit of NCESD 4 raised concerns about the sale of military surplus vehicles to board members and poor tracking of equipment purchased with taxpayer funds.

Former Fire Chief Lloyd Bluntzer disputed the audit’s findings, saying board members who purchased military surplus vehicles knew the rules and that the equipment was accounted for.

Volunteer firefighters said they have seen little to no progress since the audit was released, prompting their decision to step away.

“We need new board members up there, and we’ve tried working with the county and talking with the county, and we’re just not getting anywhere,” Jamie Wilson, captain of Station No. 2, said.

The volunteers said they understand their absence could impact emergency response, but believe accountability must come first.

“We volunteer up here to take care of our community. We’re not paid,” Wilson said. “There’s not a whole lot of us who would risk our lives to go out and save somebody else’s life and not think twice about it.”

Fire Chief Michael Clack said the loss of five volunteers presents a significant challenge. Of the 14 volunteer firefighters currently on the roster, nine remain semi-active.

“They feel strongly about their decision, and I support that,” Clack said. “But at the end of the day, I still have a responsibility to protect this district. We’ll adapt and overcome, and we will protect the community like we always have.”

Clack said the department will rely on support from neighboring fire departments to maintain emergency response coverage.

