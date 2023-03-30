Five new projects coming to downtown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Tuesday's city council meeting, the Downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3 board approved over $2.2 million in incentives for five projects in Corpus Christi's downtown area. Funding will be awarded for exterior enhancements, commercial build-outs and rehabilitating vacant buildings.

The projects included in this newest round of funding are 605 Elite, Gallery 41, Lazy Beach Brewing, Peoples Street Parklet and Homewood Suites. These new businesses will bring new dining options to downtown, give new life to old, vacant buildings and bring more hotel rooms for visitors.

“We are thrilled about these projects as they will bring more opportunities and development to our community, we have always been seen as a place of potential and now we are seeing that this is a place of progress,” Alyssa B. Mason, Executive Director of CCDMD said.

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District

605 Elite will be located at 605 Mesquite Street. The new luxury bar and restaurant will include a cocktail garden. The building, originally built in the 1930s, has been vacant for many years.

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District

Gallery 41 will be a new restaurant located in the Art Center at 100 N Shoreline Blvd. CC Turnkey Enterprises LLC, a well-established catering company located in Corpus Christi, will bring an outdoor patio for guests that will give them a view of the Corpus Christi Bay.

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District

Lazy Beach Brewing is expanding into downtown to 312 N Chaparral Street. The taproom will bring new selections from the brewery as well as their original beers from their original location on Yorktown.

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District

OK Hifi Parklet & Awning will be located at 415 Peoples Street. The awning will provide shade in front of the future bar, OK Hifi Bar, which will be a new Japanese whiskey bar and lounge.

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District

Homewood Suites will be a new construction located at 301-309 N Chaparral Street. The 126-room hotel will feature a rooftop bar with an additional patio, Top Golf Swing Suites and other hotel amenities such as a gym, breakfast buffet and bar.

“We are very pleased to support the partnerships with Developers and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo continued, “activating these vacant buildings and providing more business is a great reflection of a revitalizing Downtown Corpus Christi.”

