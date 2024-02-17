OLMC Knights of Columbus
Fish Fry Fridays during Lent
$10 Fish Plate - $12 Combo Plate - $12 Shrimp Plate
5pm - 7pm Dine in or To go
1008 Austin St.
Portland, Tx
___________________
Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
Knights of Columbus Council #5919
Fridays during Lent
$10 Fish, Fries, Coleslaw & Roll
4pm - 7pm
3210 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
__________________
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Fridays during Lent
$10 plate - 2 large piece of fish, corn, coleslaw, tartar sauce & roll
4pm - 7pm Dine in or To go
Dunne Ave.
Robstown, TX 78380
___________________
St. Joseph's Fish Fry
$13 Plates
The Fish Plate - 2 fried, 4oz. catfish fillets
The Shrimp Plate - 6 fried shrimp
The Mix Combo Plate - 1 fried 4oz. catfish fillets & 3 fried shrimp
Free delivery on 5 plates or more.
4pm - 7pm Dine in or To go
St. Joseph Gym 710 S. 19th St. Corpus Christi
Call in Orders - 361.882.7912
Download the Order Form and Email stjosephcctx@gmail.com
___________________
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Annual Fish Fry
3pm - 7pm Dine in or To go
$12
2 fish fillets, French fries, hush puppies and coleslaw
Shrimp Plate which includes 6 shrimp, french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw
5830 Williams Drive, Corpus Christi
___________________
Mathis Sacred Heart Catholic Church Fish Fry
$12 Fish Plate w/ Tea
10:30am - 2pm
217 W. San Patricio Avenue
Mathis, TX 78368
___________________
Christ the King Catholic Church
Fish Fry Fundraiser
Fridays during Lent
4:30pm - 7:30pm Dine in or To go
$10 Plates - 2 Fish Fillets, Fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw
3423 Rojo St. Corpus Christi, Tx
Call ahead orders - 361.883.2821
___________________
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
Lenten Fish Fry
Lunch - 11am - 1:30pm
Dinner - 4:30pm - 7:30pm
$10 Plate - 1 Crispy fried flounder, coleslaw, green beans, bread, dessert
603 N. 1st Street
Robstown Texas
___________________
Don't see your organization's Fish Fry on this list?
Let us know! Contact us at digital@kristv.com and we will add you to the list.