OLMC Knights of Columbus

Fish Fry Fridays during Lent

$10 Fish Plate - $12 Combo Plate - $12 Shrimp Plate

5pm - 7pm Dine in or To go

1008 Austin St.

Portland, Tx

___________________

Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church

Knights of Columbus Council #5919

Fridays during Lent

$10 Fish, Fries, Coleslaw & Roll

4pm - 7pm

3210 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX

__________________

St. Anthony Catholic Church

Fridays during Lent

$10 plate - 2 large piece of fish, corn, coleslaw, tartar sauce & roll

4pm - 7pm Dine in or To go

Dunne Ave.

Robstown, TX 78380

___________________

St. Joseph's Fish Fry

$13 Plates

The Fish Plate - 2 fried, 4oz. catfish fillets

The Shrimp Plate - 6 fried shrimp

The Mix Combo Plate - 1 fried 4oz. catfish fillets & 3 fried shrimp

Free delivery on 5 plates or more.

4pm - 7pm Dine in or To go

St. Joseph Gym 710 S. 19th St. Corpus Christi

Call in Orders - 361.882.7912

Download the Order Form and Email stjosephcctx@gmail.com

___________________

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Annual Fish Fry

3pm - 7pm Dine in or To go

$12

2 fish fillets, French fries, hush puppies and coleslaw

Shrimp Plate which includes 6 shrimp, french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw

5830 Williams Drive, Corpus Christi

___________________

Mathis Sacred Heart Catholic Church Fish Fry

$12 Fish Plate w/ Tea

10:30am - 2pm

217 W. San Patricio Avenue

Mathis, TX 78368

___________________

Christ the King Catholic Church

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Fridays during Lent

4:30pm - 7:30pm Dine in or To go

$10 Plates - 2 Fish Fillets, Fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw

3423 Rojo St. Corpus Christi, Tx

Call ahead orders - 361.883.2821

___________________

St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church

Lenten Fish Fry

Lunch - 11am - 1:30pm

Dinner - 4:30pm - 7:30pm

$10 Plate - 1 Crispy fried flounder, coleslaw, green beans, bread, dessert

603 N. 1st Street

Robstown Texas

___________________

Don't see your organization's Fish Fry on this list?

Let us know! Contact us at digital@kristv.com and we will add you to the list.