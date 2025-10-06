First United Methodist Church in Portland breaks ground on new administrative center

PORTLAND, Texas — The First United Methodist Church in Portland is celebrating a major milestone, its 100th anniversary. With that amazing accomplishment, the church held a groundbreaking for a new 2,000-square-foot Administrative Center at its 15-acre campus on Wildcat Drive.

The $1.1 million project will serve as the hub for church offices, pastoral workspaces, and children’s programs, providing the infrastructure needed to sustain and expand the church’s ministries.

“We were in a portable building and it was over 20 years old, like 25 to 30 years old. We started getting sick from being in there, so there was a real need for it. So the new building is a real blessing for us,” Pastor Barbara Aziz, said.

For a century, First United Methodist Church has been a place of faith, fellowship, and service. The congregation has led or participated in more than 50 mission efforts, including home construction projects, Care Portal support, and other outreach initiatives. The new administrative center will help ensure these vital ministries continue to thrive for generations to come.

Over its 100-year history, the church has called three locations home, starting in Old Town Portland, moving to Denver Street, and now to its current Wildcat Drive site. Despite challenges many churches face today, Pastor Aziz tells KRIS 6 News, First United Methodist continues to grow and serve the community.

