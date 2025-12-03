First Responders Toy Bowl spreads holiday cheer Dec. 6

A holiday tradition focused on giving back is returning this weekend as first responders from across Nueces County suit up for the annual First Responders Toy Bowl.

Now in its nearly 20th year, the Toy Bowl was founded in 2005 after the late Judge Bobby Balderas partnered with LULAC Council No. 1 with one goal — to make Christmas better for families in need throughout the Coastal Bend.

Since its creation, the event has collected thousands of toys for local organizations, including The Ark, Rice School of Corpus Christi, and other Catholic charities serving children and families.

This year’s Toy Bowl will be held Saturday, Dec. ,6 at the Tuloso-Midway High School football stadium. The game will feature six flag football teams made up of firefighters, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies from agencies across Nueces County.

Organizers say the event is open to the entire community, with a new, unwrapped toy or donation serving as admission.

“It’s going to be open to the community,” said Nick Adame, president of LULAC Council No. 1. “If you can bring an unwrapped toy or donation — or if you don’t have any, as Judge Bobby Balderas used to say, just come on in and have fun.”

All toys and donations collected during the Toy Bowl will go toward helping local families have a brighter holiday season.

