First of three supermoons lit up the Coastal Bend sky with October’s Harvest Moon

Mike Buti Harvest Moon photo
Photo posted in Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group by Mike Buti
"Harvest Moon in Calallen"
Mike Buti Harvest Moon photo
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Last night, the brilliant Harvest Moon illuminated the Coastal Bend sky, kicking off a spectacular trilogy of supermoons for this season.

This astronomical phenomenon occurs when the moon reaches its closest approach to Earth during its orbital path, creating the illusion of a larger and more radiant lunar display. The term "Harvest Moon" originates from its seasonal timing — it's the full moon that falls closest to the beginning of autumn.

In past centuries, this moon's intense brightness allowed farmers to extend their workday well into the night, helping them complete their crop harvest before winter's arrival.

Sky enthusiasts in South Texas have captured some incredible images of the moon, particularly dramatic right after sunset and throughout the early morning hours. Last night's supermoon is just the beginning, with two additional supermoons scheduled in the upcoming months, offering astronomy lovers an exciting autumn viewing season.

What is a “supermoon”?

According to NASA, a “supermoon” occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to the Earth in its orbit, known as its perigee.

Since the moon’s orbit is elliptical, it reaches its perigee and its apogee each time it revolves around the planet, and the “supermoon” coincides with that perigee on multiple occasions in a row.

While the term “supermoon” isn’t an official term according to NASA, it’s typically used to describe a full moon that comes within 90% of its perigee from Earth.

When is the next supermoon?

According to NASA, the next supermoon will occur at 7:19 a.m. on November 5, meaning that it won’t be visible at its fullest in the Coastal Bend area. The moon will still appear full in the sky on the night of November 4 and into the following morning, but it won’t hit its “fullest” until after daybreak in the city.

Here's a look at some of the photos that were shared in the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group:

Vanessa Medina_ Just a little glimpse of the moon

"Just a Glimpse Of The Moon tonight, Nothing to Wild" - Vanessa M. Medina

South Texas Haunts
Photo posted by South Texas Haunts
Holly Sanchez_My 14-year-old daughter captured the full moon last night with her telescope
"My 14-year-old daughter captured the full moon last night with her telescope. It has a feature that lets you take a picture with your phone, very cool!" - Holly Sanchez
Christine Delong
"Moon over the Oso tonight!!" - Christine Delong
Mary R. Pena
"Harvest moon this morning" - Mary R. Pena
558128787_10230594801600786_3959808258049529571_n.jpg

"The moon this morning. My camera batteries are dead so I used my phone." - Jack Camplain

Coni Perez
"Last night's moon from Mathis" - Coni Perez

