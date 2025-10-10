First nonstop Frontier flight from Corpus Christi to Denver marks new milestone for local airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Taryn and Delfina Hunter travel to Denver to visit family often. This time, they have a special travel companion.

"My three year old daughter Zileena wants to see mountains," Taryn Hunter, Traveler, said.

Delfina says when traveling with children, it's all about timing, and she's grateful she has an extra hand this time.

"I'm excited that we don't have to get on a layover. We're gonna get there straight shot and she's gonna be calm," Delfina Hunter, Traveler, said.

The new Frontier flight from Corpus Christi to Denver is the first nonstop connection between the two cities, a big milestone for the airport and the Coastal Bend.

But some residents are wondering — will it last?

Interim Aviation Director Jeremy Valgardson says this is just the beginning.

"It's definitely not a one time thing," Jeremy Valgardson, Interim Aviation Director, said.

"The more airlines we get here, the more use we get out of the airport, the lower that ticket price is gonna be," Valgardson said.

To understand the economic impact, I met with Mike Culbertson, President and CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, who also serves on the airport board. He says there's a reason Denver was chosen.

"Our airport would be three times the size if everyone who lived in Corpus, flew out of Corpus," Mike Culbertson, President/CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, said.

He says many local travelers drive to other Texas airports to catch a flight to Denver. Having Frontier here could change that.

Culbertson adds that lower fares help more than just travelers — they help the local economy too.

"Your fares go down at least by a third," Culbertson said.

Back at the airport, city leaders and council members joined travelers to celebrate the first flight, marking what they call a new chapter for Corpus Christi's growth.

And for families like the Hunters, it's a day they'll never forget.

"Everybody's like y'all are on the first flight. Are you nervous? We're not. We're excited!" Delfina Hunter said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



