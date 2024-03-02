First Friday ArtWalk Block Party returns to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The ArtWalk Block Party is back in downtown Corpus Christi from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday, March 1.

You can find the Block Parties on N. Chaparral Street, Starr Street, Peoples Street, Hopes Block, S. Chaparral Street, and Lomax Street.

There are also Park Parties planned for Artesian Park and La Retama Park that will include pop-up vendors and food trucks. Pop-up Parties at B.U.S. and Water Street will include a full bar and pop-up vendors as well.

Various other events and live music acts will also be planned for Friday night's ArtWalk. Organizers say the block-party style ArtWalk returned in March, just in time for warmer weather and Spring Break. The event is family-friendly and pet-friendly. Downtown bars, shops, and venues keep the party going after 10 p.m. so those 21+ years and older planning to party responsibly are recommended to use Uber or Lyft Downtown.

For a full list of all the festivities, check the map below: