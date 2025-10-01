A new addiction and crisis drop-in center opened Tuesday, Sept. 30, in Alice, marking the first facility of its kind in the Coastal Bend region. The center, located on the 600 block of West Front Street, aims to address growing mental health and drug addiction issues in the rural community.

The facility will provide comprehensive treatment services focusing on mental health and substance abuse disorders. Coastal Plains, the organization operating the center, serves nine counties and approximately 2,700 adults, with programs also available for teenagers.

First addiction and crisis drop-in center opens in Alice to serve Coastal Bend communities

"Oh, it's wonderful that we have it here. We need this," said Esmeralda Leal, a Jim Wells County resident who attended Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Her husband, Neto Leal, also a lifelong resident, emphasized the center's broader impact.

"It's not only going to help Alice, but the whole area," Neto Leal said.

The Leal's expressed that it was about time someone invested in their community, acknowledging the widespread nature of addiction issues.

"Well, I can't specify one - you know - just one thing, but, yeah, we do have to admit we do have a problem. Not only in this area but all around," Neto Leal said.

Linda Madrigal, the crisis center's substance use disorder treatment director, said people often struggle to admit there's a problem. She explained that the center will provide health plans that address the entire individual.

"I see how it impacts all of our community here in Alice. Everybody kind of knows somebody that's had an addiction issue. It's so common," Madrigal said.

Madrigal noted that teenagers represent a particularly vulnerable population when it comes to seeking treatment.

"And this population is a little bit more hesitant to get treatment because of the stigma behind it. They're a more vulnerable population," Madrigal said.

Leo Trejo Jr., Coastal Plains' chief executive officer, has worked in counseling services since the 1990s. He said the organization hopes to open additional drop-in crisis centers in other counties.

"Cause we're here to help people change lives for the better and save lives," Trejo said.

The center provides care for everyone, including under-insured and non-insured individuals, thanks to federal and state funding. Those in need can access help through Coastal Plains' 24-hour hotline at 1-800-841-6467.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!