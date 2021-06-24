Firework stands open for the Fourth of July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firework stands are now open ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Please practice safety is you do plan on shooting off fireworks. Remember to not allow young children to light sparklers or any other fireworks themselves. Punk sticks can be used to light the fireworks instead of a match or lighter, as the stick allows you to light the fireworks at a safer distance.

It is illegal to set off fireworks inside Corpus Christi city limits or on the beach.

If caught, you could be fined up to $2,000 per opened package of fireworks.