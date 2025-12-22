Firework stands are open for business as New Year's Eve approaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New Year's Eve fireworks stands open across the state

With New Year's Eve just over a week away, fireworks stands have opened for business across the state, and at least one operator says business is booming despite economic concerns.

Under state law, fireworks stands are allowed to operate from December 20 through January 1. One fireworks stand located on Staples near FM 43 reports brisk business as customers prepare for New Year's celebrations.

For shoppers concerned about rising prices due to economic factors, there's good news from at least one vendor.

"Our prices have been the same now for several years and we got no price increase, at least in our store, related to tariffs this year," said Jason Hall, a fireworks store operator.

However, customers should be aware of potential legal costs. Having or setting off fireworks inside city limits is illegal and can result in significant fines.

Those caught with fireworks within city boundaries could face fines of up to $2,000 for each package of fireworks in their possession.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!