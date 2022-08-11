Two-alarm fire on North Staples now under control

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE 1:58 p.m.:

Fire Chief Robert Rocha said the blaze off of North Staples is now under control.

A call came in around 12:56 p.m. for a fire that started in a vehicle but quickly spread to a nearby structure.

The crew is now in defensive mode, according to Chief Rocha, and there have been no injuries reported.

Rocha said there are 16 units from the Corpus Christi Fire Department on the scene to ensure the blaze is completely out.

ORIGINAL 1:18 P.M.:

Firefighters are currently working a large, two-alarm fire in the 900 block of North Staples.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Staples for reports of a vehicle and structure that was on fire.

If you are seeing a big plume of smoke in the sky, it is a result of the blaze on the city's North Side.

Investigators are currently on the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.