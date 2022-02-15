Fire Marshal: Nueces County asked to refrain from open burning

The Nueces County Fire Marshal’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they are requesting Nueces County residents to refrain from burning activities until Sunday, Feb. 26.

The fire marshal is requesting this due to the county's severe dry conditions and low humidity in the area, which creates perfect conditions for grass fires.

The county said in a release that the Keetch-Byram Drought Index Meter they use to measure drought conditions has Nueces County in the 400-600 range, which significantly increases the possibility of uncontrollable grass fires. The index ranges from 0-800, with 800 being very dry conditions.

Grass fires have been popping up throughout the county over the past several weeks, with one in particular becoming uncontrollable, leading to a loss of life.

For any additional information, you can contact the Nueces County Fire Marshal at 361-259-9003.